We Analyzed the Future Direction of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), Here is What We Found

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) went down by -18.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.55. The company's stock price has collected -11.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ :IPGP) Right Now?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPGP is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $253.17, which is $78.66 above the current price. IPGP currently public float of 36.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPGP was 309.87K shares.

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPGP stocks went down by -11.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.86% and a quarterly performance of -6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for IPG Photonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.24% for IPGP stocks with a simple moving average of -16.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $230 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPGP reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for IPGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IPGP, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IPGP Trading at -14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.02. In addition, IPG Photonics Corporation saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Samartsev Igor, who sale 500 shares at the price of $211.61 back on Jul 01. After this action, Samartsev Igor now owns 2,200 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation, valued at $105,805 using the latest closing price.

IP FIBRE DEVICES LTD, the 10% Owner of IPG Photonics Corporation, sale 5,044 shares at $210.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that IP FIBRE DEVICES LTD is holding 6,939,004 shares at $1,060,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+48.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corporation stands at +13.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.34. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.