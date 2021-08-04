U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s stock price has collected 1.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ :USWS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USWS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.33, which is $0.4 above the current price. USWS currently public float of 54.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USWS was 3.18M shares.

USWS’s Market Performance

USWS stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.94% and a quarterly performance of 17.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for U.S. Well Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.66% for USWS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USWS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USWS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for USWS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

USWS Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USWS rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0232. In addition, U.S. Well Services Inc. saw 124.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USWS starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 200,909 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc., valued at $200,909 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.78 for the present operating margin

-9.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Well Services Inc. stands at -94.24. The total capital return value is set at -17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.