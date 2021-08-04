Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/21 that Endeavor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.75. EDR currently public float of 225.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDR was 981.86K shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR stocks went down by -5.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.92% for EDR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EDR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

EDR Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -5.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Chandler Kerry D, who sale 3,506 shares at the price of $29.03 back on Jun 03. After this action, Chandler Kerry D now owns 3,438 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $101,765 using the latest closing price.

Fullerton William K., the Global Controller and CAO of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 33,246 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Fullerton William K. is holding 32,801 shares at $964,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.73 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at -18.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,296.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.83. Total debt to assets is 66.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,198.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.