Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for EverQuote Inc. (EVER)

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) went down by -16.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.18. The company’s stock price has collected -15.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ :EVER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for EverQuote Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.88. EVER currently public float of 17.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVER was 210.59K shares.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER stocks went down by -15.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.47% and a quarterly performance of -24.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for EverQuote Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for EVER stocks with a simple moving average of -32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EVER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVER, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

EVER Trading at -20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Revesz Tomas Jr, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $28.68 back on Jul 19. After this action, Revesz Tomas Jr now owns 488,084 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $286,795 using the latest closing price.

Revesz Tomas Jr, the Chief Architect of EverQuote Inc., sale 10,273 shares at $33.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Revesz Tomas Jr is holding 498,084 shares at $343,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.72 for the present operating margin

+93.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -3.23. The total capital return value is set at -14.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.12. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 15.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 8.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.