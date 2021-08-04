ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) went up by 6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.34. The company’s stock price has collected -9.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that ImmunoPrecise Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Full Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ :IPA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. IPA currently public float of 17.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPA was 2.23M shares.

IPA’s Market Performance

IPA stocks went down by -9.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.84% and a quarterly performance of -18.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.04% for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for IPA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.79% for the last 200 days.

IPA Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. saw -52.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.63 for the present operating margin

+1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stands at -40.98. The total capital return value is set at -17.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.29.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.