IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) went up by 7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ :IMRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IMARA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00. IMRA currently public float of 6.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMRA was 183.22K shares.

IMRA’s Market Performance

IMRA stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.14% and a quarterly performance of -18.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for IMARA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for IMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -53.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMRA reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for IMRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to IMRA, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

IMRA Trading at -17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRA rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, IMARA Inc. saw -73.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMRA starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 1,666,666 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jul 16. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of IMARA Inc., valued at $9,999,996 using the latest closing price.

Bonita David P, the Director of IMARA Inc., purchase 1,666,666 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that Bonita David P is holding 1,666,666 shares at $9,999,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRA

The total capital return value is set at -234.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -232.44. Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -46.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.47.