Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.86. The company’s stock price has collected -9.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Spok Customers Receive Best Hospitals Honor Roll Status from U.S. News & World Report

Is It Worth Investing in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SPOK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPOK is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Spok Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. SPOK currently public float of 18.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOK was 252.54K shares.

SPOK’s Market Performance

SPOK stocks went down by -9.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.37% and a quarterly performance of -21.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Spok Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.10% for SPOK stocks with a simple moving average of -22.49% for the last 200 days.

SPOK Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOK fell by -9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Spok Holdings Inc. saw -26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOK starting from OREILLY BRIAN, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Mar 19. After this action, OREILLY BRIAN now owns 88,183 shares of Spok Holdings Inc., valued at $10,880 using the latest closing price.

Stein Todd J, the Director of Spok Holdings Inc., purchase 1,028 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Stein Todd J is holding 511,629 shares at $11,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spok Holdings Inc. stands at -29.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.84. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.