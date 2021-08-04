Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for 329679 (CYTO)

329679 (NASDAQ:CYTO) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray

Is It Worth Investing in 329679 (NASDAQ :CYTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 329679 declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30. Today, the average trading volume of CYTO was 1.70M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stocks went up by 8.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.45% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for 329679. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.91% for CYTO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, 329679 saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

The total capital return value is set at -45.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.32. Equity return is now at value -90.50, with -66.00 for asset returns.

Based on 329679 (CYTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.