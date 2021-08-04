Here’s Our Rant About Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went down by -4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Results of Celsion’s OVATION 1 Study with GEN-1 in Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer Published in the Journal of Clinical Cancer Research

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CLSN currently public float of 85.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 1.54M shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.57% and a quarterly performance of -2.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1045. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw 50.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSN starting from Braun Donald P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 17. After this action, Braun Donald P now owns 5,357 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $5,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3697.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Celsion Corporation stands at -4296.71. The total capital return value is set at -72.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.57. Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsion Corporation (CLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 33.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.97. Total debt to assets is 16.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.