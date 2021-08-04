Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Metromile Bolsters Board of Directors with Insurance and Finance Veterans

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.64, which is -$1.08 below the current price. AQUA currently public float of 118.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 827.48K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of 22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.95% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQUA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

AQUA Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.49. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 29.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Lamb Martin, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $33.02 back on Jul 06. After this action, Lamb Martin now owns 80,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $1,651,075 using the latest closing price.

Aulick Rodney, the Executive Vice President of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 12,987 shares at $33.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Aulick Rodney is holding 113,700 shares at $436,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.30. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 200.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 52.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.