Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Just Got Our Attention

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.27, which is $11.96 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 426.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.24M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of -9.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.58% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

EQH Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.67. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $31.30 back on Aug 02. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 391,078 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $469,488 using the latest closing price.

HURD JEFFREY J, the Senior EVP & COO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $31.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that HURD JEFFREY J is holding 62,279 shares at $469,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.