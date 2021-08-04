Buy or Sell Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s stock price has collected -4.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.17, which is $9.0 above the current price. VRNS currently public float of 103.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 851.72K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went down by -4.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 16.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.05. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $59.93 back on Jul 06. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 74,802 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $89,901 using the latest closing price.

MENDOZA THOMAS F, the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 14,514 shares at $60.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that MENDOZA THOMAS F is holding 56,289 shares at $873,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.79 for the present operating margin

+84.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -30.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.32. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 290.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.37. Total debt to assets is 49.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.