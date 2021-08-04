Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Just Got Our Attention

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Amgen Disputes IRS Claim It Owes $3.6 Billion in Back Taxes

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ :AMGN) Right Now?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Amgen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $251.46, which is $10.88 above the current price. AMGN currently public float of 573.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.45M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of -1.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Amgen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for AMGN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $300 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $232. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AMGN Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.70. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw 6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from SUGAR RONALD D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $250.59 back on May 12. After this action, SUGAR RONALD D now owns 15,927 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $250,590 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $252.51 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 12,461 shares at $631,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.49 for the present operating margin

+75.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +28.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.25. Equity return is now at value 70.20, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 355.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.04. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 352.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.