Why Cano Health Inc. (CANO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cano Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 1.20M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stocks went up by 8.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.30% and a quarterly performance of -11.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Cano Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $18 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

CANO Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -14.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.