The Chart for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at -0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25. EVFM currently public float of 81.07M and currently shorts hold a 34.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 12.41M shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.05% and a quarterly performance of -42.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Evofem Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.39% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -60.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9187. In addition, Evofem Biosciences Inc. saw -65.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from Kamdar Kim P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Jun 18. After this action, Kamdar Kim P. now owns 19,287 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc., valued at $11,650 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Anthony Stephen, the Director of Evofem Biosciences Inc., purchase 8,140 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that O’Brien Anthony Stephen is holding 8,140 shares at $10,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23234.08 for the present operating margin

-269.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stands at -31907.85. The total capital return value is set at -200.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -590.20. Equity return is now at value -702.10, with -150.20 for asset returns.

Based on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 6,380.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.46. Total debt to assets is 78.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,319.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 395.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.