Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that Bel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ :BELFB) Right Now?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bel Fuse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $7.9 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BELFB was 128.23K shares.

BELFB’s Market Performance

BELFB stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.78% and a quarterly performance of -27.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Bel Fuse Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for BELFB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BELFB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BELFB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BELFB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BELFB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BELFB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BELFB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BELFB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

BELFB Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BELFB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BELFB rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Bel Fuse Inc. saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BELFB starting from Brosious Craig, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Brosious Craig now owns 6,210 shares of Bel Fuse Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN DANIEL, the President and CEO of Bel Fuse Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $14.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BERNSTEIN DANIEL is holding 13,075 shares at $42,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BELFB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+25.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bel Fuse Inc. stands at +2.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB), the company’s capital structure generated 70.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.39. Total debt to assets is 28.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.