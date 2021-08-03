Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE :MPW) Right Now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPW is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.58, which is $3.41 above the current price. MPW currently public float of 581.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPW was 4.58M shares.

MPW’s Market Performance

MPW stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of -5.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for MPW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $21.50. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to MPW, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

MPW Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.59. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPW starting from Aldag Edward K JR, who sale 710,000 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Mar 30. After this action, Aldag Edward K JR now owns 3,251,167 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc., valued at $15,059,100 using the latest closing price.

Hanna James Kevin, the VP, Controller & CAO of Medical Properties Trust Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $21.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Hanna James Kevin is holding 69,679 shares at $703,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+50.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +34.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 52.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.