Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE :UWMC) Right Now?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for UWM Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.11, which is $1.5 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UWMC was 5.58M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.38% and a quarterly performance of -0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for UWM Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for UWMC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to UWMC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

UWMC Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -40.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Jun 08. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 161,000 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $228,750 using the latest closing price.

Verdun Robert, the Director of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $9.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Verdun Robert is holding 136,000 shares at $227,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

The total capital return value is set at -3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.