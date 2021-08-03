Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 13.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 58 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Solaredge Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, DXC Technology, Pfizer, or Alibaba?

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $301.27, which is $1.7 above the current price. SEDG currently public float of 51.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 867.02K shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.24% and a quarterly performance of -0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.98% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $325 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEDG, setting the target price at $336 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

SEDG Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +27.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.31. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from GANI MARCEL, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $275.17 back on Jul 01. After this action, GANI MARCEL now owns 23,717 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $825,510 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $273.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Adest Meir is holding 284,306 shares at $2,730,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +9.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.94. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.96. Total debt to assets is 27.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.