Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) went down by -8.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 19.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that iFresh Announces Strong 2021 Harvest and Sales of Exotic Fruit Products

Is It Worth Investing in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ :IFMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFMK is at -3.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for iFresh Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IFMK currently public float of 9.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFMK was 404.36K shares.

IFMK’s Market Performance

IFMK stocks went up by 19.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.79% and a quarterly performance of -15.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.73% for iFresh Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.52% for IFMK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

IFMK Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.12%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFMK rose by +19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2261. In addition, iFresh Inc. saw 58.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IFMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.18 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for iFresh Inc. stands at -9.26. The total capital return value is set at -15.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.59. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.