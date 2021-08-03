Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) a Keeper?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s stock price has collected 4.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Westwater Resources Appoints Chad Potter as Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Nucor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.56, which is -$5.88 below the current price. NUE currently public float of 297.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 3.47M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went up by 4.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.62% and a quarterly performance of 19.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 41.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $114 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

NUE Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.12. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 91.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Needham Daniel R., who sale 3,171 shares at the price of $101.00 back on Jul 29. After this action, Needham Daniel R. now owns 40,816 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $320,271 using the latest closing price.

Topalian Leon J, the President and CEO of Nucor Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $96.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Topalian Leon J is holding 99,382 shares at $1,161,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 50.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.51. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.