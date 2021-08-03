Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that American Eagle Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.77, which is $7.51 above the current price. AEO currently public float of 156.26M and currently shorts hold a 14.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 3.93M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.68% and a quarterly performance of -4.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $38 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AEO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

AEO Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.10. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 72.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from McLean Andrew J., who sale 15,431 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, McLean Andrew J. now owns 28,610 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $540,085 using the latest closing price.

McLean Andrew J., the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 18,549 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that McLean Andrew J. is holding 28,610 shares at $649,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+26.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at -5.57. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.19. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.39. Total debt to assets is 47.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.