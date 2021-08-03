Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Just Got Our Attention

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) went up by 29.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Hollysys Board of Directors Evaluating Offers From Consortiums

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :HOLI) Right Now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.72, which is $0.8 above the current price. HOLI currently public float of 55.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLI was 289.93K shares.

HOLI’s Market Performance

HOLI stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.93% for HOLI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLI reach a price target of $16.10. The rating they have provided for HOLI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

HOLI Trading at 38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +39.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI rose by +37.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.15 for the present operating margin

+40.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stands at +15.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.13. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.18. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.