Here’s Our Rant About Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected -14.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that TYME Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM ET

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. TYME currently public float of 113.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 8.02M shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went down by -14.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.07% and a quarterly performance of -20.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Tyme Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.34% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME fell by -14.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1520. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Hoffman Steve, who sale 87,925 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jul 30. After this action, Hoffman Steve now owns 23,592,298 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $101,114 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Steve, the Chief Science Officer of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 156,275 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Hoffman Steve is holding 23,680,223 shares at $187,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

The total capital return value is set at -44.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.95. Equity return is now at value -82.00, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.43.