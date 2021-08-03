Here’s Our Rant About Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) went up by 10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.99. The company’s stock price has collected 21.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Lucira Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ :LHDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lucira Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.50, which is -$2.31 below the current price. LHDX currently public float of 37.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHDX was 2.38M shares.

LHDX’s Market Performance

LHDX stocks went up by 21.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.68% and a quarterly performance of 80.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.49% for Lucira Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.05% for LHDX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at 74.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +60.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX rose by +21.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw -56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from EPIQ Capital Group, LLC, who purchase 3,461,764 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC now owns 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $58,849,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11868.03 for the present operating margin

-841.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucira Health Inc. stands at -13884.01. The total capital return value is set at -70.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.13.

Based on Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.26.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.