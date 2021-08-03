Here’s Our Rant About KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s stock price has collected -10.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that KnowBe4 Gives Notice of Lock-Up Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ :KNBE) Right Now?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3,360.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.17. KNBE currently public float of 11.23M and currently shorts hold a 26.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNBE was 428.51K shares.

KNBE’s Market Performance

KNBE stocks went down by -10.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.36% and a quarterly performance of -4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.87% for KnowBe4 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.41% for KNBE stocks with a simple moving average of -8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNBE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KNBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNBE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $33 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNBE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for KNBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KNBE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

KNBE Trading at -13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNBE fell by -10.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, KnowBe4 Inc. saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNBE starting from VEPF VII GP, LTD., who purchase 1,875,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Apr 26. After this action, VEPF VII GP, LTD. now owns 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 Inc., valued at $30,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Letonoff Lars, the See remarks of KnowBe4 Inc., sale 252,825 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Letonoff Lars is holding 0 shares at $4,045,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+82.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KnowBe4 Inc. stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at -26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.