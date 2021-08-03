Here’s Our Rant About Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s stock price has collected -1.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/21 that Castlight Health Selected by Businessolver as Healthcare Navigation Partner

Is It Worth Investing in Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE :CSLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSLT is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Castlight Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.22 below the current price. CSLT currently public float of 123.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSLT was 1.77M shares.

CSLT’s Market Performance

CSLT stocks went down by -1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.55% and a quarterly performance of 20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Castlight Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for CSLT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSLT

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSLT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CSLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2019.

CSLT Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSLT fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Castlight Health Inc. saw 70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSLT starting from Cohen Seth B., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jun 09. After this action, Cohen Seth B. now owns 228,222 shares of Castlight Health Inc., valued at $66,012 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Seth B., the Director of Castlight Health Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Cohen Seth B. is holding 258,222 shares at $81,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.51 for the present operating margin

+64.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castlight Health Inc. stands at -42.39. The total capital return value is set at -7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.18. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 8.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.