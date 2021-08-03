Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) went up by 25.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.97. The company’s stock price has collected 36.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE :YOU) Right Now?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 316.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Clear Secure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.83. YOU currently public float of 5.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YOU was 1.24M shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Clear Secure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.15% for YOU stocks with a simple moving average of 42.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to YOU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

YOU Trading at 42.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +36.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.08. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw 55.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -4.03. The total capital return value is set at -16.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 30.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.