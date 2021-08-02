Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Wheels Up Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE :UP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Wheels Up Experience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.50. Today, the average trading volume of UP was 885.36K shares.

UP’s Market Performance

UP stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.84% and a quarterly performance of -19.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Wheels Up Experience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.41% for UP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for UP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

UP Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares sank -19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP fell by -3.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.