We Analyzed the Future Direction of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), Here is What We Found

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) went up by 5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.68. The company’s stock price has collected 17.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE :INT) Right Now?

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INT is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50, which is $1.54 above the current price. INT currently public float of 61.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INT was 429.47K shares.

INT’s Market Performance

INT stocks went up by 17.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.60% and a quarterly performance of 11.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for World Fuel Services Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.76% for INT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for INT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

INT Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INT rose by +17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.40. In addition, World Fuel Services Corporation saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INT starting from BAKSHI KEN, who sale 7,628 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Jun 01. After this action, BAKSHI KEN now owns 42,067 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation, valued at $241,197 using the latest closing price.

Birns Ira M, the Executive VP & CFO of World Fuel Services Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $31.59 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Birns Ira M is holding 130,423 shares at $63,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.05 for the present operating margin

+2.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Fuel Services Corporation stands at +0.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 15.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73 and the total asset turnover is 3.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.