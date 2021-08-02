We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), Here is What We Found

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Lomotif And Universal Music Group Announce Worldwide Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vinco Ventures Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BBIG currently public float of 23.03M and currently shorts hold a 33.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIG was 14.63M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

BBIG stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.16% and a quarterly performance of 32.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.95% for Vinco Ventures Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for BBIG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.31% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 150.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.07 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -36.45. The total capital return value is set at -43.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.88.

Based on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.40. Total debt to assets is 28.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.