We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), Here is What We Found

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.63.

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is $6.58 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.55M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 1.49M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.27% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.03% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of 11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

SBH Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 45.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 15,324 shares at the price of $23.74 back on May 11. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 25,801 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $363,735 using the latest closing price.

Brickman Christian A., the President & CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Brickman Christian A. is holding 461,136 shares at $145,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 205.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.