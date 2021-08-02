Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) went up by 5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Dynatronics, Tyme Technologies, Lithium Americas, CleanSpark, or Mogo?

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ :DYNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DYNT is at -0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dynatronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.12, which is $0.62 above the current price. DYNT currently public float of 12.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYNT was 767.20K shares.

DYNT’s Market Performance

DYNT stocks went up by 6.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.00% and a quarterly performance of 16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.26% for Dynatronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for DYNT stocks with a simple moving average of 30.20% for the last 200 days.

DYNT Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.84%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYNT rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2325. In addition, Dynatronics Corporation saw 70.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.60 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatronics Corporation stands at -6.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.37. Total debt to assets is 28.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.