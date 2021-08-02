Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Approximately 17% Year-over-Year increase in Sales for Mother’s Day 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ :CTIB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIB is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yunhong CTI Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CTIB currently public float of 3.64M and currently shorts hold a 9.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIB was 868.05K shares.

CTIB’s Market Performance

CTIB stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.86% and a quarterly performance of 34.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.31% for Yunhong CTI Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.15% for CTIB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.19% for the last 200 days.

CTIB Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIB rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Yunhong CTI Ltd. saw 41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.50 for the present operating margin

+13.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunhong CTI Ltd. stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.57.

Based on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), the company’s capital structure generated 645.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.