Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00. TMBR currently public float of 32.23M and currently shorts hold a 14.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 1.23M shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.67% and a quarterly performance of -37.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.22% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.43% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0350. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMBR starting from TardiMed Sciences LLC, who sale 28,450 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Jun 15. After this action, TardiMed Sciences LLC now owns 4,609,067 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,924 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 146,465 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 4,637,517 shares at $185,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -654.10, with -110.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.