Here’s Our Rant About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected -12.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

YMM currently public float of 141.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 7.44M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.45% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of -41.94% for the last 200 days.

YMM Trading at -41.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -49.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -12.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -55.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.