We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wingstop Inc. (WING), Here is What We Found

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) went up by 4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ :WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 183.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Wingstop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $179.44, which is -$3.99 below the current price. WING currently public float of 29.58M and currently shorts hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WING was 372.53K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.81% and a quarterly performance of 10.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Wingstop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.28% for WING stocks with a simple moving average of 24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $187 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $159. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WING, setting the target price at $174 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

WING Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.24. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Skipworth Michael, who sale 10,665 shares at the price of $160.02 back on Jul 28. After this action, Skipworth Michael now owns 28,012 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,706,593 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Charles R, the Chairman, President and CEO of Wingstop Inc., sale 21,139 shares at $161.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Morrison Charles R is holding 108,963 shares at $3,407,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+77.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.64. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with 13.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.