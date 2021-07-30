We Analyzed the Future Direction of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC), Here is What We Found

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) went up by 7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.64. The company’s stock price has collected 11.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE :RBC) Right Now?

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBC is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.50, which is $27.25 above the current price. RBC currently public float of 40.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBC was 262.22K shares.

RBC’s Market Performance

RBC stocks went up by 11.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.65% and a quarterly performance of -1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Regal Beloit Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.99% for RBC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

RBC Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBC rose by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.72. In addition, Regal Beloit Corporation saw 19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBC starting from Brown Scott Douglas, who sale 5,084 shares at the price of $139.51 back on May 25. After this action, Brown Scott Douglas now owns 5,320 shares of Regal Beloit Corporation, valued at $709,245 using the latest closing price.

Kunze John C, the Segment President* of Regal Beloit Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $146.37 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Kunze John C is holding 5,218 shares at $439,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.72 for the present operating margin

+28.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Beloit Corporation stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.09. Total debt to assets is 25.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.