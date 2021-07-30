We Analyzed the Future Direction of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), Here is What We Found

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) went up by 11.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.19. The company’s stock price has collected 16.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Meritage Homes Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Including Record Gross Margin of 27.3%, 11% Sequential Quarterly Increase in Community Count to 226 and 83% Increase in Diluted EPS

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE :MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Meritage Homes Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.71, which is $11.1 above the current price. MTH currently public float of 36.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTH was 387.60K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stocks went up by 16.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.01% and a quarterly performance of -0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Meritage Homes Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for MTH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $100 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTH, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

MTH Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.53. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from HADDOCK GERALD W, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $112.59 back on May 11. After this action, HADDOCK GERALD W now owns 4,500 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $225,180 using the latest closing price.

HADDOCK GERALD W, the Director of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $111.89 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that HADDOCK GERALD W is holding 6,500 shares at $223,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 44.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.87. Total debt to assets is 27.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.