We Analyzed the Future Direction of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), Here is What We Found

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) went up by 6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.85. The company’s stock price has collected 13.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that M/I Homes Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and $100 million Share Repurchase Authorization

Is It Worth Investing in M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE :MHO) Right Now?

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MHO is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for M/I Homes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.00, which is $15.31 above the current price. MHO currently public float of 28.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MHO was 304.64K shares.

MHO’s Market Performance

MHO stocks went up by 13.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.53% and a quarterly performance of -7.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for M/I Homes Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for MHO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MHO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MHO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MHO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $47 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MHO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MHO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

MHO Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHO rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.63. In addition, M/I Homes Inc. saw 46.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHO starting from Mason J Thomas, who sale 3,827 shares at the price of $72.58 back on May 05. After this action, Mason J Thomas now owns 0 shares of M/I Homes Inc., valued at $277,746 using the latest closing price.

Mason J Thomas, the Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer of M/I Homes Inc., sale 9,617 shares at $71.98 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mason J Thomas is holding 3,827 shares at $692,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+22.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for M/I Homes Inc. stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 16.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.28. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.56. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.