The Chart for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Waitr Adds New Partnership with KBP Foods

Is It Worth Investing in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :WTRH) Right Now?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTRH is at -2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Waitr Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.67. WTRH currently public float of 103.32M and currently shorts hold a 16.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTRH was 2.84M shares.

WTRH’s Market Performance

WTRH stocks went down by -2.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of -35.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Waitr Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.82% for WTRH stocks with a simple moving average of -42.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WTRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRH reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WTRH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

WTRH Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRH fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6655. In addition, Waitr Holdings Inc. saw -42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRH starting from SCHEINTHAL STEVEN L, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Dec 01. After this action, SCHEINTHAL STEVEN L now owns 220,744 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc., valued at $49,500 using the latest closing price.

ORTALE BUFORD H, the Director of Waitr Holdings Inc., purchase 266,113 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ORTALE BUFORD H is holding 266,113 shares at $731,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+42.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), the company’s capital structure generated 110.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 41.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.