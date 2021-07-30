Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.71. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :EEFT) Right Now?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEFT is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $181.50, which is $39.67 above the current price. EEFT currently public float of 50.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEFT was 340.36K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

EEFT stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.77% and a quarterly performance of -2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Euronet Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for EEFT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $161 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEFT reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for EEFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EEFT, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

EEFT Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.28. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, who purchase 1,166 shares at the price of $146.50 back on Jun 15. After this action, STRANDJORD M JEANNINE now owns 48,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc., valued at $170,819 using the latest closing price.

OLECHOWSKI ANDRZEJ, the Director of Euronet Worldwide Inc., sale 2,496 shares at $134.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that OLECHOWSKI ANDRZEJ is holding 10,000 shares at $336,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+15.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.12. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 110.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.59. Total debt to assets is 32.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.