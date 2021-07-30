Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.65. The company’s stock price has collected 8.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ :ECHO) Right Now?

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECHO is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Echo Global Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.73, which is $7.15 above the current price. ECHO currently public float of 26.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECHO was 214.61K shares.

ECHO’s Market Performance

ECHO stocks went up by 8.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of -7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Echo Global Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.28% for ECHO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECHO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ECHO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECHO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $40 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECHO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for ECHO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ECHO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

ECHO Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECHO rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.57. In addition, Echo Global Logistics Inc. saw 14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECHO starting from WAGGONER DOUGLAS R, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.64 back on Jun 15. After this action, WAGGONER DOUGLAS R now owns 268,887 shares of Echo Global Logistics Inc., valued at $489,560 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Matthew Wagner, the Director of Echo Global Logistics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $33.95 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ferguson Matthew Wagner is holding 10,779 shares at $339,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+14.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Echo Global Logistics Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.31. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.