Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that ATSG Appoints Trisha Frank as Vice President of Government Programs

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ATSG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $8.66 above the current price. ATSG currently public float of 57.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATSG was 516.66K shares.

ATSG’s Market Performance

ATSG stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.42% and a quarterly performance of -8.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Air Transport Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.93% for ATSG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATSG reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for ATSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to ATSG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

ATSG Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.82. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from HETE JOSEPH C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, HETE JOSEPH C now owns 480,086 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Smethwick Edward Russell, the VP Corporate Development of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 7 shares at $24.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Smethwick Edward Russell is holding 22,585 shares at $171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.62 for the present operating margin

+12.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +1.60. The total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.16. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.41. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.