Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s stock price has collected 6.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Resolute Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE :RFP) Right Now?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFP is at 3.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $5.03 above the current price. RFP currently public float of 78.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFP was 1.08M shares.

RFP’s Market Performance

RFP stocks went up by 6.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 329.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Resolute Forest Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.78% for RFP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $17 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

RFP Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw 101.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from Ouellet Daniel, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $13.51 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ouellet Daniel now owns 100,864 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $67,550 using the latest closing price.

VACHON JACQUES P, the Senior Vice President & CLO of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 15,377 shares at $15.91 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that VACHON JACQUES P is holding 113,410 shares at $244,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.04 for the present operating margin

+22.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stands at +0.36. The total capital return value is set at 8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.58. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), the company’s capital structure generated 57.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 16.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.