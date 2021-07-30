Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) went up by 9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.51. The company’s stock price has collected 13.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Perficient Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ :PRFT) Right Now?

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRFT is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Perficient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.00, which is -$16.11 below the current price. PRFT currently public float of 32.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRFT was 334.69K shares.

PRFT’s Market Performance

PRFT stocks went up by 13.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.88% and a quarterly performance of 45.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Perficient Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.49% for PRFT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRFT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PRFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRFT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PRFT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

PRFT Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFT rose by +13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.98. In addition, Perficient Inc. saw 98.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRFT starting from Hogan Thomas J., who sale 8,224 shares at the price of $67.50 back on May 05. After this action, Hogan Thomas J. now owns 83,441 shares of Perficient Inc., valued at $555,120 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN PAUL E, the Chief Financial Officer of Perficient Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $66.46 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that MARTIN PAUL E is holding 144,147 shares at $119,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.18 for the present operating margin

+33.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perficient Inc. stands at +4.93. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Perficient Inc. (PRFT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.