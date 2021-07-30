Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) went up by 6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo(R) / CathCheck(TM) Disposables within the UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX :MLSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00. MLSS currently public float of 44.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLSS was 523.22K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS stocks went up by 12.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.15% and a quarterly performance of -18.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for Milestone Scientific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for MLSS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from Bernhard Leslie, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.61 back on Feb 17. After this action, Bernhard Leslie now owns 45,000 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $72,200 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 65,000 shares at $96,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.08 for the present operating margin

+66.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -134.94. The total capital return value is set at -79.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.39. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.