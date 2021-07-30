Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $190.97. The company’s stock price has collected -3.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Marriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :VAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAC is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.00, which is $44.27 above the current price. VAC currently public float of 39.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAC was 480.33K shares.

VAC’s Market Performance

VAC stocks went down by -3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly performance of -18.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for VAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $209 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAC reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for VAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VAC, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

VAC Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.82. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Cunningham R. Lee, who sale 1,139 shares at the price of $183.00 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cunningham R. Lee now owns 16,884 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, valued at $208,437 using the latest closing price.

Geller John E JR, the President, MVW and CFO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, sale 8,549 shares at $174.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Geller John E JR is holding 81,643 shares at $1,493,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+9.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stands at -9.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), the company’s capital structure generated 166.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.43. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.