KLA Corporation (KLAC) Just Got Our Attention

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $359.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that KLA stock moves higher after earnings beat, new buybacks, dividend hike

Is It Worth Investing in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ :KLAC) Right Now?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for KLA Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $364.59, which is $43.33 above the current price. KLAC currently public float of 152.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLAC was 1.09M shares.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.77% and a quarterly performance of -2.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for KLA Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.01% for KLAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $375 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $320, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KLAC, setting the target price at $211 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

KLAC Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.86. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Kirloskar Virendra A, who sale 96 shares at the price of $313.73 back on Jul 02. After this action, Kirloskar Virendra A now owns 297 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $30,118 using the latest closing price.

Lorig Brian, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corporation, sale 96 shares at $313.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Lorig Brian is holding 566 shares at $30,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.95 for the present operating margin

+56.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +20.97. The total capital return value is set at 29.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.21. Equity return is now at value 64.80, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.25. Total debt to assets is 38.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.