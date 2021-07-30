John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) went up by 6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.64. The company’s stock price has collected 7.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that JBT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE :JBT) Right Now?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.50, which is -$2.75 below the current price. JBT currently public float of 31.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBT was 195.98K shares.

JBT’s Market Performance

JBT stocks went up by 7.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for John Bean Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.40% for JBT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for JBT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $151 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

JBT Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBT rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.12. In addition, John Bean Technologies Corporation saw 28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBT starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 300 shares at the price of $131.22 back on Jul 19. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 50,104 shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation, valued at $39,366 using the latest closing price.

Marvin James L, the EVP & General Counsel of John Bean Technologies Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $132.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Marvin James L is holding 14,507 shares at $331,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+31.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Bean Technologies Corporation stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.81. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), the company’s capital structure generated 86.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.